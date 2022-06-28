Team India will be looking to clinch the two-match T20I series against Ireland as the two teams face-off in the second T20I. India won the rain-curtailed first T20I by seven wickets to take an unassailable lead in the series. While Ireland will be looking to try and level the series, the visitors will be aiming to perform the whitewash albeit the weather stays dray as there has a rain forecast in Dublin. Sony Sports are the official broadcasters of the India tour of Ireland but will IND vs IRE 2nd T20I be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or Doordarshan Network as well? Meanwhile, if you are looking for IND vs IRE live telecast on DD Sports you can scroll down for all the information. IND vs IRE 2nd T20I 2022, Malahide Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs Ireland Match At The Village Cricket Stadium.

In a 12-overs per side contest India chased down 109 in just 9.2 overs to showcase their batting supremacy even if the team lacks regular members. Ireland showed some fight with the bat but in bowling department lacked the intent.

Is IND vs IRE 2nd T20I 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports often provides live telecast of India’s cricket matches. They would also be showing the live telecast of IND vs IRE 2nd T20I 2022. The IND vs IRE 2nd T20I 2022 will be live on DD Sports but on Free Dish & DTT Platforms. It would not be available on DD National. On DTH and cable TV platforms Star Sports Network will provide the live telecast. IND vs IRE 2nd T20I 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About.

IND vs IRE 2nd T20I 2022 Live Radio Commentary

The India vs Ireland 2nd 2022 live commentary is likely to be available on radio as well. AIR (All India Radio) can provide the live commentary of IND vs IRE 2nd while Prasar Bharti Sports’ Youtube channel will provide live stream of the commentary.

