After a convincing defeat against New Zealand in the 1st T20I, India is all set to square off with them again in the 2nd T20I at Lucknow. The first T20I didn't saw India shine in either of the departments, be it bowling, batting or fielding. They allowed New Zealand to slip past their grip on several occasions. Arshdeep Singh lately has struggled with his run up and his 20th over was a big reason India was chasing an above par total on a tough pitch. Also, the top three of Indian batting crumbled too easily to give the lower and middle order any foundation to build on. Although, despite of the other negatives, Washington Sundar's performance with the ball and bat were major positives to carry forward. The official broadcast rights of the India vs New Zealand T20I series is with Star Sports but will DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV provide live telecast of the IND vs NZ 2nd T20I? IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, 2nd T20I 2023: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs New Zealand Cricket Match in Lucknow.

India are one of the contenders for the ODI World Cup at home only months away now. Considering that, BCCI has strictly planned a workload management routine and decided to rest the senior players of the squad in T20Is. That opens up an area of opportunity for youngsters. In the previous series, Shivam Mavi, Rahul Tripathi showed glimpses of their potential and will like to build on the momentum. Shubman Gill had a stellar ODI series, but he is yet to prove himself in the T20I stage and this series will provide him another opportunity. Although Ruturaj Gaikwad is ruled out of the series with injury, Shubman might face competition from his U-19 World Cup captain Prithvi Shaw.

Is IND vs NZ 2nd T20I 2023 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports will provide a live telecast of India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I at Lucknow on DD Free Dish and other DTT platforms. But India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I telecast will not be available on DD Sports on cable or DTH platforms like TATA Play, Dish TV, Airtel and Videocon d2h. IND v NZ 1st T20I 2023: 'We Ended Up Giving 25 Runs More Than Par', Says Hardik Pandya.

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I 2023 Live Radio Commentary

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I live commentary will probably be available on Radio. AIR (All India Radio) can provide live commentary of the important match. Meanwhile, Prasar Bharti Sports’ YouTube channel is likely going to provide a live stream of the live commentary of India vs New Zealand 1st T20I.

