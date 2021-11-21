India and New Zealand will face off against each other in the third and final game of the three-match T20I series. The IND vs NZ clash will be played at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on November 21, 2021 (Sunday). Team India lead the series 2-0 and will be aiming for a whitewash. Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the India vs New Zealand series but will IND vs NZ 3rd T20I be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or on Doordarshan Network? Team India To Follow New Strict Diet Plan, No Pork & Beef Allowed, Says Report.

Team India have been brilliant so far in the series as they have dominated New Zealand in all aspects and will be aiming to end the shortest format with another win. Meanwhile, New Zealand will be disappointed with their performances so far on the tour and will hope that they can get their tactics right and end the series on a high note and with a win. IND vs NZ, Kolkata Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

Is IND vs NZ 3rd T20I 2021 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports often provides the live telecast of India’s cricket matches and will live telecast the IND vs IND vs NZ 2nd T20I on the channel for fans in India. The IND vs IND vs NZ 3rd T20I 2021 will not be live on DD National. On DTH and cable TV platforms Star Sports Network will provide the live telecast.

IND vs IND vs NZ 3rd T20I 2021 Live Radio Commentary

The India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I 2021 live commentary will be available on the radio as well. AIR (All India Radio) will provide the live commentary of IND vs NZ 3rd T20I while Prasar Bharti Sports’ Youtube channel will provide live stream of the commentary.

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I 2021 Likely Playing XI

India Likely Playing 11: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer/Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Venkatesh Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar. Harshal Patel.

New Zealand Likely Playing 11: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (WK), James Neesham/Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne Tim Southee (C), Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi.

