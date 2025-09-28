Looking to avenge their earlier defeats in the competition, Pakistan will look to get the final laugh over India when both teams clash in the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final. The IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final will be the third time these two arch-rivals face off against each other in this continental competition, and the first time in a summit clash of the Asia Cup. The IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final will be played at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, and will start at 7:30 Pakistan Standard Time (PST). Meanwhile, fans looking for IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final live streaming and TV telecast viewing options on PTV Sports in Pakistan can scroll below. When is IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Match? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read India vs Pakistan Match Preview.

Pakistan national cricket team, under Salman Ali Agha, managed to take down both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in the Super 4s after their loss to India, and came into the Asia Cup Final with confidence and form. However, the batting remains Pakistan's biggest concern, while the bowling unit has stepped up considerably.

On the other hand, India national cricket team have been undefeated and heads into the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final with a 2-0 record over Pakistan this tournament, with a psychological advantage. It will be important for India not to get overconfident and play according to the match situation, where the Suyrakumar Yadav-led side are expected to clinch the trophy with ease.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final Match Details

Match India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final Date September 28 Time 7:30 PM (Pakistan Time) Venue Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai Live Streaming, Telecast Details in Pakistan PTV Sports, Tapmad and Tamasha

How to Watch India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final Live Telecast in Pakistan?

Pakistan's state broadcaster PTV Sports has acquired the Asia Cup 2025 broadcast rights in Pakistan. Hence, cricket fans in Pakistan can watch the Pakistan vs India Asia Cup 2025 Final live telecast on PTV Sports. For Asia Cup 2025 online viewing options in Pakistan, read below. Asia Cup 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Date, Time in IST and Venue List of All Men's T20I Cricket Matches Including India vs Pakistan Fixture.

How to Watch India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final Live Streaming Online in Pakistan?

Tapmad would provide Asia Cup 2025 live streaming online in Pakistan. Hence, fans in Pakistan can watch the PAK vs IND Asia Cup 2025 Final live streaming on the Tapmad app and website. The Tamasha app would also provide Asia Cup 2025 matches live streaming online for fans in Pakistan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 28, 2025 09:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).