India and South Africa face off against each other in the first T20I game of the three-match series. The clash will be played at the Greenfield Cricket Stadium in Kerala on September 28, 2022 (Wednesday) as the teams aim for a win. Star Sports are the official broadcasters of India vs South Africa but will IND vs SA 1st T20I be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or Doordarshan Network? India vs South Africa 1st T20I 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, H2H Records, Key Battles and More You Need To Know About IND vs SA Cricket Match in Kerala.

India have been in sensational form in the shortest international format and are coming off a series win against Australia. Rohit Sharma's men will be looking to replicate the result and gain momentum ahead of the World Cup. Meanwhile, South Africa have registered series wins in T20Is over Ireland and England and will be aiming for a similar result.

Is IND vs SA 1st T20I 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports often provides live telecast of India’s cricket matches. They would also be showing the live telecast of IND vs SA 1st T20I 2022. The IND vs SA 1st T20I 2022 will be live on DD Sports but on Free Dish & DTT Platforms. It would not be available on DD National. On DTH and cable TV platforms Star Sports Network will provide the live telecast.

IND vs SA 1st T20I 2022 Live Radio Commentary

The India vs South Africa 1st T20I 2022 live commentary is likely to be available on the radio as well. AIR (All India Radio) can provide the live commentary of IND vs SA 1st T20I while Prasar Bharti Sports’ Youtube channel should provide the live stream of the commentary.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 28, 2022 05:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).