Two of the unbeaten teams at the T20 World Cup 2022, India and South Africa, face off against each other in a Super 12 Group 2 encounter. The clash will be played at the Optus Stadium in Perth on October 30, 2022 (Sunday) as the teams aim for a win. Ahead of the IND vs SA clash, we take a look at Perth weather and rain forecast. IND vs NED, T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 Highlights: Clinical India Beat Netherlands by 56 Runs, Continue Winning Run.

India and South Africa have produced dominant displays in the competition so far and find themselves higher up in the table - one and two respectively. The Men in Blue, led by Virat Kohli have recorded consecutive wins and will aim to open up a lead at the top. Meanwhile, the Proteas have also been phenomenal and are aiming to take the top spot.

Perth Weather Report

Perth Weather (Accuweather.com)

The weather in Perth on October 30, 2022 (Sunday) is great for a game of cricket. The temperatures are expected to be just above the 10 degrees celsius mark along with overcast conditions throughout the game. In addition, there is no chance of rain, so an uninterrupted match can be expected.

Optus Stadium Pitch Report

The strip at the Optus Stadium is a paradise for fast bowlers as it offers pacer and bounce. With overcast conditions, batting first will be tricky for either side as the speedsters will cause a problem. Spinners have also fared well on this pitch during the course of the competition.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 29, 2022 10:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).