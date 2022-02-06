India will face off against West Indies in the first One-Day International of the three-match series. The IND vs WI 1st ODI 2022 will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 06, 2022 (Sunday) as both sides aim for a winning start. Star Sports Network are the official broadcasters of the West Indies Tour of India 2022, but is IND vs WI 1st ODI live telecast available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or on Doordarshan Network? Shahrukh Khan, Ishan Kishan Added to Team India Squad for 1st ODI vs West Indies.

India are forced to put out a much-changed squad than originally planned for the first ODI after a series of COVID-19 cases in the team. However, the hosts will have skipper Rohit Sharma back for the series and he will lead the team. Meanwhile, West Indies are coming into the game on the back of a sensational result against England and will be hoping to cause an upset in the series opener.

Is IND vs WI 1st ODI 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports often provide the telecast of ODI games of the Indian national cricket team. And will live telecast the IND vs WI 1st ODI 2022 on DD Sports but only on DD Free Dish platform. However, IND vs WI will not be live on DD National. On DTH platforms, Star Sports channels will provide the live telecast of IND vs WI ODI series.

IND vs WI 1st ODI 2022 Live Radio Commentary

India vs West Indies 1st ODI 2022 live commentary will be available on radio. AIR (All India Radio) will provide the live commentary of IND vs WI 1st ODI 2022 while Prasar Bharti Sports' Youtube channel will provide the free live streaming of the commentary.

