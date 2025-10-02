IND vs WI 1st Test 2025 DD Sports Live Streaming Online: The India national cricket team will take on the West Indies national cricket team in a two-Test series at home, which will mark the first home series for new Team India captain Shubman GIll, who took on the role of leadership in red-ball cricket in England, where Anderson-Tendulkar 2025 Trophy ended 2-2. Meanwhile, if you are searching for IND vs WI 1st Test 2025 match DD sports live streaming details, scroll down below for more information. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the India vs West Indies 2025 Test series in India, but will IND vs WI be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or on the Doordarshan Network? Scroll down to find out the India vs England viewing option. When is IND vs WI 1st Test 2025 Match? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read India vs West Indies Match Preview.

The IND vs WI two-Test series 2025 commences from October 2 in Ahmedabad and will conclude on October 14 in Delhi. West Indies are led by all-rounder Roston Chase, who is leading a young and inexperienced side, which unfortunately saw star pacers Shamar Joseph and Alzarri Joseph get ruled out due to injuries respectively in the last moment. The IND vs WI 1st Test 2025 will also see India play a Test at home without Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravichandran Ashwin after 5439 days. India Squad for IND vs WI Test Series 2025 Announced: Ravindra Jadeja Named Vice-Captain in Rishabh Pant's Absence, Devdutt Padikkal Replaces Karun Nair.

Is IND vs WI 1st Test 2025 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of the India vs West Indies Test Series 2025, and it will be available across cable TV or DTH platforms like Airtel Digital TV, TATA Play, Dish TV, etc. The IND vs WI 1st Test 2025 live telecast will also be available on DD Sports, but only for DD Free Dish and other DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) users. Interestingly, IND vs WI 2025 live streaming online will be available on the JioHotstar mobile app and website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 02, 2025 07:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).