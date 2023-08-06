West Indies will be looking to make it 2-0 as they face India in the second T20I of the five-match series. The IND vs WI 2nd T20I takes place at the Providence Stadium in Georgetown, Guyana and starts at 8 PM as per Indian Standard Time (IST). Meanwhile, ahead of the second game fans are searching whether IND vs WI 2nd T20I 2023 live telecast is available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish or on the Doordarshan network? Read below for the details. IND vs WI 2nd T20I 2023: India Aim for Better Showing in the Batting Department for Bouncing Back Against West Indies.

India had to a face a four-run defeat in the series opener as they failed to chase down a target of 150. The visitors lost two wickets early but at one stage they were in a decent position to win the match. Some good death bowling by Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd helped West Indies register a close win. Virat Kohli Shares Selfie As He Enjoys Time Off from Cricket, See Instagram Story.

Is IND vs WI 2nd T20I 2023 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

Good news for fans! The live telecast of India tour of West Indies will be available on DD Sports. DD Sports has the telecast rights of IND vs WI and will provide live action of the first Test. Not only on DD Free Dish, DD Sports will provide live telecast on DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) and cable TV platforms as well. The live streaming online of India vs West Indies will be available on JioCinema and FanCode.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 06, 2023 03:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).