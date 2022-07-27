After two highly thrilling and entertaining contests, India and West Indies go up against each other in the third ODI match of the series, on Wednesday, July 27. The match, like the first two ODIs, would be played at the same venue and is scheduled to start at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). After being outplayed by mere margins in the first ODI, the hosts clawed their way back with some fine performances in the second game, with Shai Hope's hundred being one. But that was not enough for them to draw level the series with Axar Patel coming up trumps when it mattered the most and playing a whirlwind of a knock, then handed the Indians another bilateral series win. Now, the hosts would aim to play for pride in this final match of the series. FanCode are the official broadcasters of the series in India but will WI vs IND 3rd ODI be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or on Doordarshan Network? KL Rahul Set To Miss T20Is Against West Indies Due to Post COVID-19 Recovery: Report

India on the other hand, would be keen on having their batting line-up put up a more clinical show in this match. Their top-order, barring Shreyas Iyer, failed to convert starts and did not get going, giving West Indies some early momentum in the game.

Is WI vs IND 3rd ODI 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports often provides a live telecast of India’s cricket matches and will be showing the live telecast of WI vs IND 3rd ODI. Fans can tune into DD Sports channels on their TV sets to watch the game live. However, The clash will not be available on DD National.

WI vs IND 3rd ODI 2022 Live Radio Commentary

The India vs West Indies 3rd ODI 2022 live commentary will be available on the radio as well. AIR (All India Radio) will provide the live commentary of WI vs IND 3rd ODI while Prasar Bharti Sports’ Youtube channel will provide live stream of the commentary.

