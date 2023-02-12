After losing the final against Australia in the last edition, Indian women's team will begin their ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 campaign today, February 8. This time around, they will be hoping to go all the way. However, this is not going to be easy at all. India have been drawn into Group B and in their first match, they will face arch-rivals Pakistan at Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town. The game has a starting time of 6:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 and they will provide a live telecast of the India vs Pakistan match. Meanwhile, the live streaming of the game will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. However, will DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV channels provide the live telecast of this match? Let's take a look. India Women vs Pakistan Women, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Key Players: Deepti Sharma, Nida Dar and Other Players to Watch Out for in IND-W vs PAK-W Cricket Match.

India have suffered a huge blow just ahead of their opening match in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. Opener Smriti Mandhana, who is also one of the most important members of this squad, is likely to miss out on the Pakistan game with an injury. In her absence captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma and wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh will be India's biggest hope in the batting department. Meanwhile, the bowling will mostly depend on the trio of Deepti Sharma and Pooja Vastrakar and Radha Yadav.

Is IND-W vs PAK-W Women, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports will provide a live telecast of the India Women vs Pakistan Women, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match on DD Free Dish and other DTT platforms. However, the India vs Pakistan match will not be available on DD Sports on Cable TV and DTH platforms like Dish TV, Airtel, Tata Play and Videcon d2h. Smriti Mandhana Doubtful for IND vs PAK Clash in ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, Harmanpreet Kaur Fit to Play; Confirms Coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar.

IND-W vs PAK-W Women, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Live Radio Commentary

The India Women vs Pakistan Women, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 commentary is likely to be available on the radio. AIR (All India Radio) might provide the live commentary of IND-W vs PAK-W match. Meanwhile, Prasar Bharti Sports’ Youtube channel can provide live stream of the live commentary of this game.

