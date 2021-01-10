India’s domestic cricket season post coronavirus lockdown begins with the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021. The Ranji Trophy for this season was cancelled amid the pandemic and only shorter format was given the green signal. The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 begins on January 10 and as many as nine matches will take place on the opening day. Not all the matches will be telecast live on TV. There will be live streaming of select Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 matches online available. Meanwhile, if you are wondering whether live streaming online of Karnataka vs Jammu and Kashmir (JK) T20 match will be available or not, then continue reading. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Schedule, Live Streaming Online, TV Telecast, Teams, Groups and Everything You Need To Know About the T20 Tournament.

Defending champions Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir are placed in Elite Group A of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The Karnataka vs JK T20 match will be held at the KSCA Cricket Ground in Alur. The T20 match will start at 12:00 PM IST.

Is Karnataka vs JK T20 Match Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Available?

Star Sports holds the broadcast rights of India’s domestic tournaments. So, select matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021 will be available on Star network. While Star Sports 1/HD will provide live telecast of matches, Disney+Hotstar will provide the live online streaming. However, Karnataka vs JK T20 live streaming and telecast will not be available. 'Krunal Pandya Used Abusive Language', Alleges Deepak Hooda; Leaves Baroda Squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 2021.

Karnataka Squad: Devdutt Padikkal, Rohan Kadam, Karun Nair(c), Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Sharath BR(w), Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Manoj S Bhandage, Prasidh Krishna, Praveen Dubey, Abhimanyu Mithun, Pavan Deshpande, V Koushik, Ronit More, Aniruddha Joshi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Prateek Jain, Darshan MB, KL Shrijith, Shubhang Hegde.

Jammu and Kashmir Squad: Shubham Khajuria, Abdul Samad, Ahmed Banday, Henan Malik, Suryansh Raina(w), Parvez Rasool(c), Qamran Iqbal, Aamir Aziz Sofi, Ram Dayal, Umar Nazir Mir, Shubham Pundir, Puneet Kumar, Aquib Nabi, Mujtaba Yousuf, Nawazul Munier, Abid Mushtaq, Jiyaad Magrey, Usman Pandit.

