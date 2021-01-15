Nagaland takes on Sikkim in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. Nagaland’s opening game against Chandigarh was abandoned and then they defeated Arunachal Pradesh. Sikkim, on the other hand, defeated Mizoram in their opening contest and then lost to Bihar. Meanwhile, if you are looking for the live streaming, live telecast of Nagaland vs Sikkim and other details of the game, please scroll down to get all the relevant information. Is Delhi vs Kerala, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Live Streaming Online and Live Telecast Available on Disney+Hotstar and Star Sports TV Channel?.

The Nagaland vs Sikkim is a Plat encounter and will be played at the Guru Nanak College Ground in Chennai. The T20 match will start at 12:00 PM as per IST. All-rounder Stuart Binny will be in action as he his part of the Nagaland squad.

Is Nagaland vs Sikkim T20 Match Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Available?

Nagaland vs Sikkim match will not be telecast live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports holds the broadcast rights for India’s domestic tournaments. Star Sports will provide live telecast select matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021. This contest will not have live streaming either.

Sikkim Squad: Nilesh Lamichaney, Ashish Thapa(w), Anureet Singh, Robin Bist(c), Varun Sood, Bhusan Subba, Mandup Bhutia, Lee Yong Lepcha, Padam limboo, Plazor Tamang, Bibek Diyali, Pritam Nirala, Dinesh Rai, Tashi Bhalla, Nitesh Gupt, Ajay Pradhan, Rajiv Darjee, Mohammad Ronak, James Lepcha, Md Saptulla.

Nagaland Squad: Rongsen Jonathan(c), Chetan Bist(w), Shrikant Mundhe, Stuart Binny, Hokaito Zhimomi, Imliwati Lemtur, Sedezhalie Rupero, Tahmeed Rahman, Mughavi Wotsa, Jala uddin, Nagaho Chishi, Chopise Hopongkyu, Joshua Ozukum, Khrievitso Kense, Hem Chetri

