It is Punjab vs Uttar Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 2021. The T20 tournament begins today as it marks the resumption of domestic cricket in India following coronavirus lockdown. Not all the matches will be telecast live on TV. There will be live streaming of select Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 matches online available. Meanwhile, if you are wondering whether live streaming online of Punjab vs Uttar Pradesh (UP) T20 match will be available or not, then continue reading. Is Jharkhand vs Tamil Nadu, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Live Streaming Online and Live Telecast Available on Disney+Hotstar and Star Sports TV Channel?.

The T20 encounter between Punjab and UP is part of the Elite Group A of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The Punjab vs UP T20 match will be played at the KSCA Cricket (2) Ground in Alur. The Punjab vs UP T20 match, which features players like Suresh Raina and Mandeep Singh has a start time 12:00 PM IST.

Is Punjab vs UP T20 Match Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Available?

Star Sports holds the broadcast rights of India’s domestic tournaments. So, select matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021 will be available on Star network. While Star Sports 1/HD will provide live telecast of matches, Disney+Hotstar will provide the live online streaming. However, Punjab vs UP T20 live streaming and telecast will not be available. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Schedule, Live Streaming Online, TV Telecast, Teams, Groups and Everything You Need To Know About the T20 Tournament.

Punjab Squad: Mandeep Singh(c), Anmolpreet Singh, Simran Singh(w), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Abhishek Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma, Barinder Sran, Baltej Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Gitansh Khera, Karan Kaila, Anmol Malhotra, Ramandeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Sanvir Singh, Rohan Marwaha.

Uttar Pradesh Squad: Priyam Garg(c), Shubham Chaubey, Suresh Raina, Rinku Singh, Aryan Juyal(w), Shivam Mavi, Dhruv Jurel, Abhishek Goswami, Samarth Singh, Ankit Rajpoot, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shiva Singh, Mohsin Khan, Shanu Saini, Mohit Jangra, Sameer Choudhary, Madhav Kaushik, Nalin Mishra, Purnank Tyagi, Hardeep Singh, Aquib Khan.

