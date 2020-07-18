Born on July 18, 1998, Ishan Kishan is touted to be the next fit in for MS Dhoni not only due to his explosive innings at the lower order but also because of his impeccable wicket-keeping. On many occasions, Ishan Kishan has not only displayed utmost composure not only with the willow but also behind the stump. And why not? MS Dhoni is seen guiding the budding cricketer with wicket-keeping. As Ishan Kishan turns 21, let's a look at top 5 innings by the Jharkhand keeper in the IPL. Ishan Kishan Scores Joint-Fastest Fifty for Mumbai Indians; Equals Kieron Pollard's Record During IPL 2018 Match Against KKR.

39 vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2017:

Back in the IPL 2017, Ishan Kishan played for the Gujarat Lions and this was one of his finest innings in the season. He scored 39 runs from 16 balls in the home game at Rajkot and thus enthralled the crows with his fiery innings. Check it out here.

44 vs Delhi Capitals in IPL 2018:

This was the ninth game in the IPL 2018 where Ishan Kishan had scored 44 runs in the game. The match was played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai where he scored 44 runs against Delhi Capitals. However, Mumbai Indians could not help win the game as Delhi Capitals won the match by seven wickets.

62 vs Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2018:

This was one of the best innings in his 37-match long IPL career. He scored a blistering knock of 62 against Shah Rukh Khan owned franchise. The match was held at the Wankhede Stadium and the hosts walked away with a 102-run win against KKR. The icing on the cake was that he scored 62 runs from 21 balls. With his innings, Mumbai Indians made way into the top four of the IPL 2018. You can check out his innings here.

That's all we have in this article if you think that we have missed out any of your favourite innings by Ishan, do weigh in with your comments in the box below. Coming to Ishan Kishan's birthday, we wish him a very Happy Birthday.

