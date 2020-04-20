Jason Behrendorff Birthday Special: 5/44 vs England and Other Top Bowling Performances by the Australian Pacer

Jason Behrendorff (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Australian pacer Jason Behrendorff will celebrate his 30th birthday today (April 20, 2020). Born in New South Wales, Behrendorff grew up in Canberra and represented the capital territory at both junior and senior levels before switching to Western Australia where he made his first-class debut for them in the 2011-12 season, picking up 13 wickets in five shield appearances. On his birthday, we take a look at some of Jason Behrendorff’s best bowling performances.

At 6 feet 4, the Australian pacer is an accurate bowler and can bowl at any stage of the game. With in-swing being his most potent delivery, Behrendorff has impressed several people with his abilities. The Left-Arm pacer burst onto to the scene during the 2013-14 season of the Sheffield shield as he was the send-highest wicket-taker with 40 at an average of 22.70. After a successful debut, he made his national team debut in T20I against India and represented Australia in the 2019 World Cup as well.

5/44 vs England, 2019

One of Behrendorff’s most impressive performance in the limited format came at one of the grandest stages. This display was against England in the 2019 World Cup and became only the third bowler to take a five-for in an inning in a World Cup match at Lords. The pacer helped Australia defend a total of285 runs as they won the game by 64 runs.

9/37 vs Victoria, 2017

Jason Behrendorff’s best figures in First-Class cricket came against Victoria in a Sheffield Shield match in 2017. The left-arm pacer wreaked havoc from the onset dismissing Marcus Harris in the very first over of the game. Behrendorff finished with eight more scalps with David Moody took the only other wicket in the inning as Cameron White’s side were bowled out for 117.

4/21 vs India, 2017

This was Beherendorff’s second game at the international stage and the pacer stunned one of the biggest teams in the world. The pacer ran through the Indian opening order dismissing the first four batsmen which include the likes of Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and Manish Pandey as the Asian side were bowled out for 118. Australia won the game by eight wickets.

4/22 vs Adelaide Strikers, 2014

A young Jason Behrehdorff produced his best figures in the Big Bash League during its fourth season. Defending a total of 146, the left-arm pacer opened the bowling for Perth Scorchers and dismissed the opening duo of Ludeman and Simmons. Then in the middle overs, he dismissed Pollard and Botha but it was not enough for Perth to secure a win as they lost the game by one wicket.

2/22 vs Chennai Super Kings, 2019

Jason Behrendorff announced himself in India’s prestigious domestic league against one the strongest team in the competition. The Australian took two wickets on his debut to help MI to a crucial win, The tall fast bowler dismissed Ambati Rayudu on the very first delivery and then got the better of Suresh Raina as he led his side to a 37-run win.