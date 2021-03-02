Jasprit Bumrah is likely to miss the three-match ODI series against England later this month. The 27-year-old, who has been released from squad for the fourth Test and rested for the five-match T20I series, could also give the ODI leg a miss. Bumrah was released from the Indian squad after the third Test due to personal reasons and was also not picked for the five-match T20I series with the BCCI resting their premier pacer ahead of IPL 2021 and the upcoming tour of England. Bumrah was not picked for the second Test in Chennai and bowled only six overs in the day-night Test at his home ground. India Likely Playing XI for 4th Test vs England: Probable Indian Cricket Team Line-Up for Last Match in Ahmedabad.

According to a report from Cricbuzz, Bumrah, who was released from the squad for the final Test due to personal reasons and rested from the T20I series, is also likely to miss the ODI series, which begins from March 23 in Pune. Bumrah was rested for the five-match T20I series against England to manage his workload. The fourth Test as well as the T20I series will be played in his home turf at the Narendra Modi Stadium. IND vs ENG 4th Test 2021: Virat Kohli and Boys Sweat It Out in Nets Ahead of Final Test Against England.

Bumrah’s unavailability for the entire white-ball leg against England could allow the BCCI to hand opportunity to new players and test their bench strength ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup and other important assignments. No replacement for Bumrah was added to the Test team.

India, meanwhile, are likely to field Umesh Yadav as Bumrah’s replacement in the final Test. Umesh returned to the Indian squad for the final two Test matches after recovering from the calf injury that had ruled him out in Australia. Umesh had hobbled off the field in the second Test against Australia at Melbourne and was not picked in the squad for the first two Tests against England.

Virat Kohli’s side already hold an unassailable 2-1 lead in the Test series and can clinch the series if they avoid a defeat in the fourth and final Test. A series win will also seal their spot in the ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand.

