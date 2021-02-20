Rishabh Pant made his return into the Indian T20I team while there were maiden call-ups for Ishan Ishan, Suryakumar Yadav and Rahul Tewatia as India announced a 19-member squad for the upcoming T20I series against England. India are set to play England in a five-match T20I series, starting March 12. Pant, who was dropped from the Indian white-ball side for the ODI and T20I leg of the Australia Tour made his comeback into the team after consistent performances in Test cricket both against Australia and also in the ongoing Test series against England. IND vs ENG Test Series 2021: ‘Pitch in Second Test Was Not at All Dangerous’, Says Cheteshwar Pujara.

Pant made his return to the side but Manish Pandey, who is recovering from an injury, and Sanju Samson were left out of the squad for the England T20Is. Axar Patel also got a recall in the T20I squad for the first time since last playing against South Africa in 2018. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is also making his comeback after recovering from the muscle injury he sustained during IPL 2020. Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja have been rested from the T20I leg. Virat Kohli Gives Fans Fitness Goals in His Latest Instagram Post, India Skipper Shares Pics From His Gym Session.

India Announce Squad for England T20I Series

Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Y Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, W Sundar, R Tewatia, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep, Shardul Thakur. https://t.co/KkunRWtwE6 — BCCI (@BCCI) February 20, 2021

Kishan, who finished IPL 2020 as champions Mumbai Indians’ highest run-getter, was named in the squad on the day he smashed 173 runs in 94 balls for Jharkhand in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 match against Madhya Pradesh. Tewatia and Suryakumar were also rewarded for their consistent performances in the Indian Premier League.

Rahul Tewatia became an overnight sensation after playing a spectacular match-winning knock for Rajasthan Royals against Punjab Kings in IPL 2020. Tewatia, who smashed Sheldon Cottrell for five sixes in an over during his match-winning knock, scored 255 runs and also picked 10 wickets in 14 IPL games last season. Varun Chakravarthy, who similarly burst into the limelight after a spectacular IPL 2020, was also named in the squad as was T Natarajan.

