After a string of low scores in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, Aaron Finch regained his lost touch against India in the first ODI and brought up his 17th ODI century. The Aussie skipper paced his knock to perfection and is threatening to take the game far away from the opposition. With the likes of Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah operating with the new ball, the dasher was watchful in the initial half of his innings but opened up his arms after settling his feet. He scored runs all over the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) as the potent Indian bowling line-up couldn’t pierce his defences. India vs Australia 1st ODI 2020 Score Updates.

Coming into the contest, Finch indeed was under the pump as he wasn’t in best of forms for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. In 12 matches, he scored 268 runs for the Virat Kohli-led team with just one score over fifty. However, the Australian skipper regained his lost touch back in national colours during the opening ODI of the three-match series. During the course of his brilliant knock, he also became the second-fastest Aussie batsman to score 5000 ODI runs – getting to the landmark in his 130th game. RCB Funny Memes Trend Online Following Aaron Finch’s Knock.

Earlier in the day, Australia opted to bat first after winning the toss. The decision has so far looked impeccable as David Warner and Finch aggregated 156 runs for the first wicket. The former fell prey to Mohammed Shami at 69, but Finch is still going strong with his new partner Steve Smith. The home side is off to a brilliant start, and one can expect some fireworks in the death overs.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 27, 2020 12:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).