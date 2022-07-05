Jonny Bairstow is a superb batter and wicket-keeper for England, particularly in the limited-overs formats. He has the ability to bat anywhere in the batting order but can make the most harm to the rival team at the top order. Bairstow has been going through a rich vein of form having scored many centuries and a fifty in some Test matches. Here’s a look at the top centuries of the batter in Test format. Jonny Bairstow Reacts After Verbal Exchanges With Virat Kohli, Says 'Part and Parcel of the Game in a Competitive Environment'.

106 vs India, Edgbaston

Bairstow continued his brilliant year in Test cricket when he scored 106 against India in the fifth Test match at Edgbaston on Sunday.

136 vs New Zealand, Trent Bridge

The 32-year-old smashed 136 and 162 against New Zealand, as well as his fifth century at this level of 2022. The wicketkeeper batter smashed a stunning 136 which led England to a five-wicket and series-clinching win at Trent Bridge.

113 vs Australia, Sydney Cricket Ground

In the last test against Australia in the Ashes 2022, Bairstow went on to hit 154 runs in the last test. In the first innings, he went on to hit a wonderful 113 and a 41 in the second innings.

140 vs West Indies, Antigua

Bairstow followed his 113 in the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney with a hard-fought score of 109 not out from 216 deliveries against West Indies, showing determination, technique, fast running throughout and aggressiveness later on as he lifted his side from a lowly 48-4.