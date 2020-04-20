Kamran Akmal Needed a Firm Hand at the Start of His Career, Says Former Pakistan Coach Mickey Arthur

Mickey Arthur (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Lahore, April 20: Former Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur had a pretty good time with the national team and even led them to a victory in the 2017 Champions Trophy with a win over arch-rivals India. And Arthur has revealed that one player he had a real problem dealing with is Kamran Akmal.

"It's definitely too late for him (Umar Akmal) now. It's sad because he is a likeable enough bloke but what he needed was a real firm hand at the start of his career to guide him properly," Arthur told Pinch Hitter magazine. Umar Akmal Summoned As Disciplinary Panel Sets Hearing for April 27.

"I don't think he got the right messages earlier in his career because if he had, he wouldn't have gone down the route he has chosen to. He was frustrating to work with."

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi had also spoken on the need for Akmal to discipline himself. "Umar really needs to look at the company he keeps. He needs to get his priorities sorted out. He is a fine batsman but he can't keep on carrying like this," the former captain said.

Earlier on Monday, Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel Justice (retired) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan issued notices to Akmal and PCB requiring their attendance for a hearing on April 27. The hearing is presently scheduled at the National Cricket Academy, Lahore. Safety precautions and social distancing measures will be strictly enforced in order to safeguard all those involved.

Akmal had not requested for a hearing before the Anti-Corruption Tribunal after he was charged for two breaches of Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code in two unrelated incidents.

Until the chairman of the Disciplinary Panel has announced his public decision, the PCB will not comment on the matter.