One of the most influential captains and all-rounders of his era, Kapil Dev celebrates his 62nd birthday today (January 6, 2021). The Chandigarh-born cricketer led India to their first-ever World Cup title in 1983 and is hailed as one of the greatest the country has ever produced. Dev took Indian cricket to new heights during his sensational career. So as the world cup winning captain turns a year older, we take a look at some lesser-known facts about him.

Kapil Dev made his domestic debut for Haryana in November 1975n and after shining on the domestic circuit, made his first appearance for the national team in 1978 against Pakistan in an ODI game. His first stint as Indian captain came in the 1982-83 series against Sri Lanka and came into his own at the 1983 World Cup, leading the team from the front with his abilities as an all-rounder and a captain.

Lesser-Known Facts About Kapil Dev

Kapil Dev led India to their first-ever World Cup title in 2018

Dev was the first player to take 200 ODI wickets

He is the only player in history to take more than 400 wickets and score over 5000 runs

Kapil Dev won his only and maiden Ranji Trophy title in 1991

Kapil Dev was never run-out in his Test career

He was inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame in 2010

Dev was named as Indian Cricketer of the Century by Wisden in 2002

Kapil Dev announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in 1994 after surpassing Richard Halle’s record of most wickets taken in Tests at that time. Following his retirement, Dev turned his attention to Golf and has participated in several events of the sport. He was the only Asian founding member of the Laureus Foundation in 2000.

