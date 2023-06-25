New Delhi, June 25: The Indian cricket icons, who were integral part of the historic victory in the 1983 Cricket World Cup, reunited to commemorate the 40th anniversary of their remarkable accomplishment and celebrate it '35,000 up in the air'. The Kapil Dev led Indian cricket team scripted history by lifting the 1983 World Cup trophy after beating the star-studded West Indies side by 43 runs at The Lord’s on June 25th, 1983, leaving an ever-lasting impact on the game in the country. ‘They Did It First, Defied Expectations…’ Tributes Pour In for India’s 1983 World Cup Winning Team on 40th Anniversary.

The 1983 World Cup victory propelled Indian cricket to the forefront and gave significant recognition on the global stage. On Sunday, Kirti Azad, an Indian politician and member of the 1983 winning side, took to Twitter to share a video from the flight in which the stars of the historic team were present.

Watch Video of India's 1983 World Cup Winning Stars Inside Flight

The World Cup champion 1983 team travelling together to celebrate our 40th anniversary victory on 25th June, 35,000 feet up in the air. We are proud Indians and love India Bharat Mata Ki Jai ⁦@therealkapildev⁩ ⁦@RaviShastriOfc⁩ ⁦@BCCI⁩ ⁦@JayShah⁩ pic.twitter.com/xR1VxFSbys — Kirti Azad (@KirtiAzaad) June 25, 2023

"The World Cup champion 1983 team traveling together to celebrate our 40th-anniversary victory on 25th June, 35,000 feet up in the air. We are proud Indians and love India Bharat Mata Ki Jai," wrote Azaad on Twitter along with the video. Another star from the same team -- Madanlal shared picture with skipper Kapil Dev, current BCCI chief Roger Binny, Azad and Krishnamachari Srikkanth. Adani Group Launches 'Jeetenge Hum' Campaign With 1983 World Cup Winners To Display Support For Team India in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

"Reunited with team ‘83 40 years and creating memories thank you for all the love," he wrote in the caption. The heroes of the 1983 World Cup win were travelling to be part of Adani Group’s 'Jeetenge Hum' campaign, which encourages Indian cricket fans to unite as one and rally behind Team India ahead of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. During the campaign launch, Kapil Dev, the captain of the historic team, presented Gautam Adani with a special bat signed by the 1983 team. This gift will serve as an inspiring token to be presented to the Indian Contingent before the much-awaited World Cup 2023.

