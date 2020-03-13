Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United, Dream11 Team Prediction in Pakistan Super League 2020: Tips to Pick Best Team for KAR vs ISL Clash in PSL Season 5

Babar Azam (Photo Credits: Twitter / Karachi Kings)

Karachi Kings will square off against Islamabad United in Pakistan Super League (PSL), 2020, match no 28. The game will be held on March 14, 2020, at the National Stadium in Karachi. This will be the last league game of Islamabad United in PSL 2020, while Karachi Kings will be left with one more match after this contest. Kings registered a massive 10 wickets win against Lahore Qalandars in their previous game. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for Dream11 team prediction of KAR vs ISL in PSL Season 5 along with tips to pick the best team. PSL 2020 Points Table Updated.

Karachi Kings is led by Imad Wasim, while Islamabad United play under the captaincy of Shadab Khan. The upcoming game will be a must-win game for Islamabad United to make it to the playoff, as they are currently on the fifth position with seven points to their name. However, they could back themselves with a strong net run rate, therefore a victory against Kings in the upcoming game should mostly help them qualify. Kings chased down the target of 151 runs in 17.1 overs with 10 wickets in hand against Qalandars. Babar Azam and Sharjeel Khan scored 69 (46) and 74 (59) respectively.

Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – The wicket-keeper for your Dream11 team should be Luke Ronchi of Islamabad United.

Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – The four batsmen for your Dream11 team should be Babar Azam (KAR), Sharjeel Khan (KAR), Alex Hales (KAR), Colin Ingram (ISL).

Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – It would be feasible to go for two all-rounders and they should be the skipper of both teams, that is Imad Wasim (KAR) and Shadab Khan (ISL).

Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – The remaining four slots of bowlers should be filled by Mohammad Amir (KAR), Chris Jordan (KAR), Musa Khan (ISL), Amad Butt (ISL).

The captain for your Dream11 team should be Babar Azam, while Shadab Khan can be elected as vice-captain.