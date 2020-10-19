Kedar Jadav again became a victim of trolls after a mediocre batting performance in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Coming to bat at number seven in the 18th over, the 35-year-old had the onus to give Chennai Super Kings late flourish. However, that wasn’t the case as Jadhav struggled even to put the bat on the ball. The veteran tried to play several shots but couldn’t execute any and ended up scoring four off just seven balls. Notably, two of those four runs came after Jofra Archer dropped a simple catch at long-off. CSK eventually were restricted to 125/5 in the must-win game, and Jadhav faced the heat on social media. CSK vs RR Score Updates IPL 2020.

Jadhav hasn’t been in great touch at all this season. So far, he has scored just 62 runs in 8 games at a horrible strike-rate of below 94, not ideal for someone who comes down the order in T20 matches. Surprisingly, however, MS Dhoni and CSK team management haven’t lost faith in the dasher as Jadhav continues to be the part of the line-up. Fans were already not happy by the selection, and the veteran batsman’s failure against RR irked them even more. MS Dhoni Becomes First Cricketer to Make 200 Indian Premier League Appearances.

Is It??

*Jadhav comes in to bat* CSK fans: pic.twitter.com/ML2xxKlbCH — The Meme Makers (@the7mememakers) October 19, 2020

More Memes!!

Jadhav before eating dot balls pic.twitter.com/v78CPKmJDV — SMM (@Shhy10) October 19, 2020

Team Hurdle!!

Discussing Jadhav's role in the team. pic.twitter.com/PZD9uc7WHT — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) October 19, 2020

Hilarious!!

CSK fans watching Kedar Jadhav batting: pic.twitter.com/9SwGrzBidB — Shivam Chatak (@ShivamChatak) October 19, 2020

Jadhav Getting Roasted!!

#CSKvRR Jadhav scored 4 runs in 7 balls . Again best innings by Jadhav Underrated batsmen in CSK Team pic.twitter.com/sGxNfBJcvD — Abdul Azeez (@Azeez1502) October 19, 2020

Meme Fest!!

Not Fair!!

Reason why Kedar Jadhav is in the playing 11pic.twitter.com/safbJHbAtN — Gaurav (@GauravK_8609) October 17, 2020

Earlier in the day, CSK skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat first at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The decision, however, never looked spot on as most of the Chennai batsmen failed to get going. Ravindra Jadeja (35) was the highest run-scorer while Dhoni made 28. Chasing 126, It should be a cakewalk for the Men in Pink, but as we know, cricket is a game of great uncertainties.

