Kevin Pietersen to Interview Rohit Sharma Today on Social Media

Kevin Pietersen. (Photo Credits: Facebook @kevinpietersen)

Mumbai, March 25: Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen will chat with India opener Rohit Sharma on Thursday in social media, he has said. "4pm tomorrow Indian Standard Time I'm interviewing @ImRo45 on Instagram Live about EVERYTHING! That's 10:30am GMT. Hope you can join us!" Pietersen said in his tweet. Earlier in the day, Pietersen had urged Indian citizens to stay indoors during the 21-day lockdown period which started from Tuesday midnight amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Namaste India! I have heard that your situation is like ours, PM Modi has announced a nation-wide lockdown for 21 days. I request you to follow this instruction. We will fight coronavirus together and come out to this situation. Please stay at your home and stay safe," he tweeted in Hindi. Kevin Pietersen Uses Hindi to Raise Awareness Among Indians Over Coronavirus Pandemic.

4pm tomorrow Indian Standard Time I’m interviewing @ImRo45 on Instagram Live about EVERYTHING! That’s 10:30am GMT. Hope you can join us! #HitMan — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 25, 2020

Earlier also, Pietersen had tweeted in Hindi urging Indian citizens to adhere to the guidelines issued by the government to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has so far infected over 500 people and claimed over 10 lives.

In his address to the nation on Tuesday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said lockdown was an essential step to fight coronavirus decisively. He added that saving lives is priority as of now. "With folded hands, I request you to stay put wherever you are," said Modi. He added that he is mindful of the economic ramifications of it. However, this is a smaller concern, he said as the health of the Indian citizens is currently his priority.