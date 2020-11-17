If you are a cinema buff, and dream about meeting celebs, then Tamil star Thalapathy Vijay should definitely be on your checklist. Well, if he is already on your list, then this picture will certainly make you turn green with envy. Kolkata Knight Riders cricketer Varun Chakravarthy got the golden chance to brush shoulders with the South superstar. The cricketer posted a picture on his social media pages, where he's fist-bumping the actor. Of course, the internet is going gaga over this pic of the two handsome men. Master Teaser Out: Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi Lock Horns in This Gritty and Power-Packed Action Promo (Watch Video).

Just like all the fans, Varun is also excited about Vijay's upcoming film, Master. "Ulla vandha powera-di, Anna yaaru?" he wrote in his post along with the hashtag #VaathiComing and #master.

Vijay is a big cricket fan. He has also met the likes of MS DHoni. He was also the brand ambassador for the IPL team Chennai Super Kings way back in the year 2008. He was seen on the ground wearing the famous yellow jersey of the team, cheering with the cricketers. On Master’s Release Date, Makers of Thalapathy Vijay Release a New Poster; Fans Share How They Miss Celebrating #MasterFDFS Due To Coronavirus Lockdown.

Check Out Varun Chakravarthy's Tweet Here:

The first teaser of Master was released a couple of days back. It received a positive response from the fans. In the film, Vijay Sethupathi plays the role of a local goon whereas Thalapathy essays the role of a college professor. Malavika Mohanan stars as the female lead. Master will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam. A release date for the film has not been revealed, but the movie might just reignite the box office, which had been collecting dust for the past few months due to the pandemic. The movie has been long-delayed due to the fact that theatres were shut across the country during the lockdown.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 17, 2020 07:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).