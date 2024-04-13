Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have enjoyed a lot of success on the home ground. With fans' support and hard-hitting batters in the lineup, KKR posted 200+ score at the Eden Garden. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) do have a very competent bowling lineup but might miss speed and variation from Mayank Yadav, who is still recovering from stomach pain. Former KKR Player David Wiese Claims Foreign Players Were Frustrated by Head Coach Chandrakant Pandit's Militant Style of Functioning in IPL 2023

That being said, KKR should also consider the fact that their bowling side is somewhat weaker than expected. But Mitchell Starc found his rhythm in the recent matches and he could once again play an important role in the outcome of the match. In-form LSG skipper KL Rahul would be looking for support from VC Nichola Pooran and co to put up or chase a big total at Eden Garden.

Kolkata Weather on April 14 (Credit: Accuweather)

Kolkata Weather and Rain Forecast

The weather in Kolkata on April 13 is expected to be clear. Being an Afternoon match, humidity would play little part in the match but fans and players can expect a massive temperature surge. Temperatures however will vary between 32 to 36 degrees Celsius. And no rain is expected on the match day.

Eden Garden Stadium Pitch Report

As mentioned earlier, Eden Garen will be a batsman-friendly pitch with some help for the spinners late into the game. Eden Gardens has only hosted one fixture in the ongoing season and it turned out to be a run fest with both KKR and Sunrisers Hyderabad scoring over 200. The wicket for the game on Sunday is also expected to be a similar batting paradise and the bowlers will have to toil hard for success.

