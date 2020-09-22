Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will begin their Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 journey when they square off against defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) on September 23, 2020, at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Mumbai Indians lost their opening game to Chennai Super Kings where they fail to defend the target of 163 runs. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for KKR vs MI Dream11 team prediction along with tips to pick the best fantasy playing XI for the upcoming encounter of Indian Premier League Season 13. Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, Abu Dhabi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for KKR vs MI IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians has won IPL trophy four times, while Kolkata Knight Riders won the tournament twice. KKR will play under the captaincy of Dinesh Karthik. The team has bagged Pat Cummins who is the most expensive player auctioned for IPL 2020. Speaking about KKR vs MI head to head records, Mumbai has won 19 out of 25 games they have faced against each other. Now let us take a look at Dream11 team for KKR vs MI, IPL 2020 match 5. Andre Russell Smashes Camera With his Power-Hitting, Fires a Warning to Mumbai Indians Ahead of KKR vs MI, IPL 2020.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket Keeper - Both teams have great wicket-keeper batsman, therefore you should go for Quinton de Kock (MI) and Dinesh Karthik (KKR) for your fantasy team.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - It would be wise to go for four batsmen and they should be Suryakumar Yadav (MI), Eoin Morgan (KKR), Shubman Gill (KKR) and Tom Banton (KKR).

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - Without a second thought you should go for Andre Russell (KKR) and Hardik Pandya (MI) as all-rounders from your Dream11 team.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - The remaining three slots of bowlers should be filled by Pat Cummins (KKR), Jasprit Bumrah (MI) and Kuldeep Yadav (KKR) for your Dream11 team for KKR vs MI, IPL 2020.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Suryakumar Yadav (MI), Eoin Morgan (KKR), Shubman Gill (KKR), Tom Banton (KKR), Quinton de Kock (MI), Dinesh Karthik (KKR), Andre Russell (KKR), Hardik Pandya (MI), Pat Cummins (KKR), Jasprit Bumrah (MI), Kuldeep Yadav (KKR).

The captain for your Dream11 team for KKR vs MI should be Quinton de Kock (MI) as he takes good catches behind the stump and also scores well. Dinesh Karthik (KKR) can be elected as vice-captain for your team.

