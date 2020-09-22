Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will begin their Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 campaign against Mumbai Indians (MI). The game will be held at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 23, 2020. KKR will play under the captaincy of Dinesh Karthik, while Mumbai Indians will be led by Rohit Sharma. Mumbai Indians will enter this game after facing defeat in their previous match against Chennai Super Kings. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for KKR vs MI, IPL 2020 weather report and rain forecast from Abu Dhabi. We will also help you with the pitch report for the upcoming game between Kolkata and Mumbai. KKR vs MI, IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders Likely Playing XI vs Mumbai Indians for Dream11 Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 5.

Mumbai Indians leads in head-to-head record against Kolkata Knight Riders, as MI has emerged victorious on 19 occasions out of 25 matches with KKR in IPL. Mumbai Indians has won IPL trophy four times, while Kolkata Knight Riders bagged title twice. Both sides have good pacers, fielders and excellent hitters. We can expect an interesting affair between both sides. KKR pace attack has strengthened up after the addition of Pat Cummins. Now let us take a look at the weather and pitch report for MI vs KKR, IPL 2020 match. Andre Russell Smashes Camera With his Power-Hitting, Fires a Warning to Mumbai Indians Ahead of KKR vs MI, IPL 2020.

Abu Dhabi Weather Report

Abu Dhabi Weather Report (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

The weather at Abu Dhabi will be hot with slight humidity when KKR vs MI, IPL 2020 match will begin at 6 pm local time on September 23, 2020. The temperature will range from 32 to 35-degree celsius in the evening as per accuweather.com. The wind will blow at a high speed of around 19 km/h in the evening when the match begins, this will help pacers as well as the batsmen to clear the long boundary. Good news for fans is that there is no chance of rain as the clouds are clear.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Abu Dhabi has something for both pacers and spinners. During Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings opening game, we saw batsmen struggle against spin. The team batting first should look to set a target of 170 runs plus to have an advantage over the opposition side.

