Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match 31 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Au Dhabi on September 20, 2021 (Monday) as both teams look to start the UAE leg of the cash-rich league with a win. So ahead of the clash, we take a look at Abu Dhabi weather and how the pitch will behave during the game. IPL 2021: Virat Kohli Joins RCB Squad After Completion Of Quarantine (Watch Video).

Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore have had very contrasting seasons this far with both teams finding themselves on the opposite ends of the points table. Where Virat Kohli's team have made their best start to a campaign and are in the playoff spots, the two-time champions continue to struggle in all departments as two wins from seven, sees them lingering towards the bottom of the standings.

Abu Dhabi Weather

Abu Dhabi Weather (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

The temperature in Abu Dhabi on September 20, 2021 (Monday) for the KKR vs RCB clash will be in the late 30 degrees Celcius. There are no chances of rain so a match without any interruptions can be expected.

Sheikh Zayed Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed cricket stadium has seen teams putting on great totals on the board of the batsmen are able to get themselves in. Th average winning score at the venue is 170 runs and teams batting first will be banking on it to register wins.

