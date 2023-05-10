Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match number 56 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Eden Gardens cricket stadium in Kolkata on May 11, 2023, Thursday. For Kolkata, despite their season being inconsistent, they still have a chance to turn their campaign around. After playing 11 matches, the Nitish Rana-led side has emerged victorious in five encounters and thus are placed in the sixth position with 10 points. After suffering a loss against defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) the two times IPL winners bounced back to winning ways to register two consecutive victories in a row. ‘Cheater Virat Kohli’ Cricket Fans Criticise Star RCB Batsman for Not Walking Away Despite Edging the Ball During MI vs RCB IPL 2023 Match.

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, after a brilliant start to the 2023 IPL season are finding themselves in a spot of bother as they suffered consecutive defeats on the trot. After registering five wins and six defeats, Rajasthan find themselves lying in the fifth spot with 10 points in hand. The Sanju Samson-led side recently witnessed another defeat when Gujarat beat them to record their eighth win of the season.

Kolkata Weather Report

Expected Weather at Eden Gardens Cricket Stadium during IPL 2023 tie between KKR and RR. (Source: Accuweather)

The good news is that you can catch Nitish Rana and his teammates in action in tomorrow’s game. There is zero per cent chance of rain. The weather forecast for the IPL match between KKR and RR is good with the temperature is expected to be around 29-39 degrees Celsius with the weather is expected to be humid and hot. Although the day is expected to be very warm and sunny but the temperature will be dropping down during the sun set.

Eden Gardens Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch for the IPL game between Kolkata and Rajasthan is expected to favour the batters like always. A run feast is expected. Defending totals less than 180 is totally impossible. Out of the last five games, two matches saw the first batting side emerging victorious only when a total above 225 has been posted. In the remaining two cases, the chasing unit triumphed.

