May 4 is a double-header day, and Kolkata Knight Riders lock horns against Rajasthan Royals, while Punjab Kings meet Lucknow Super Giants in Indian Premier League 2025 matches, respectively. The KKR vs RR clash will be played in Kolkata, while the PBKS vs LSG encounter will happen in Dharamsala, which is hosting its first match of IPL 2025. KKR, with a win, can remain alive in the competition, while PBKS can reach second place in the standings. IPL 2025 Points Table Updated With NRR: RCB Jump to First Spot After Securing Thrilling Victory Over CSK in Bengaluru.

IPL Schedule Today

