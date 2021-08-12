KL Rahul joined an elite list of players as the Indian opener scored a sensational century in the second Test against England at the iconic Lord's cricket ground. The Karnataka batsmen became only the 10th Indian player to score a hundred at the Lord's in the longest format of the game, tightening India's grip on the game in the process as well. KL Rahul Scores Sixth Test Hundred in Second India vs England Test at Lord’s Cricket Ground.

Getting a spot in the starting line-up after injuries to Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill, the Karnatak batsman grabbed the opportunities with both hands, playing strong knocks in the opening Test and then registering a three-figure score in the second game, etching his name on the honour's board at the home of cricket.

List Of Indians To Score Test Hundred At Lord's

Player Number Of Centuries Year(s) Vinoo Mankad 1 1952 Dilip Vengsarkar 3 1979, 1982, 1986 Gundappa Viswanath 1 1979 Ravi Shastri 1 1990 Mohammad Azharuddin 1 1990 Sourav Ganguly 1 1996 Ajit Agarkar 1 2002 Rahul Dravid 1 2011 Ajinkya Ranahe 1 2014 KL Rahul 1 2021

KL Rahul's sensational knock has put India on the front foot in the game. The Karnataka batman was supported well by Rohit Sharma, as the duo stitched up a 100+ run partnership, the first for India outside Asia since 2011.

