After 43.4 overs of the mind-boggling contest, Kings XI Punjab have defeated Mumbai Indians in the second super and advanced to the sixth position of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 team standings. Chasing 177 for victory, the game went to the Super Over and fans were excited. However, what followed is History! Jasprit Bumrah gave just five runs in the one-over eliminator as MI needed only six runs to get points in their kitty. However, Mohammed Shami didn’t put his guards and gave exactly five runs from his over as well. Owing to the fact, a game advanced to the second super over for the first time in IPL history. MI vs KXIP Highlights Dream11 IPL 2020.

Batsman dominated the second super over as Kieron Pollard helped MI post 11 runs. In reply, Universe Boss Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal smashed Trent Boult as KXIP crossed the line with two balls to spare. KL Rahul, who scored 77 runs while chasing the target, was adjudged as the Man of the Match.

Earlier in the match, Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bat first at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The decision didn’t look impeccable as MI lost skipper Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav in the powerplay overs. Quinton de Kock, however, continued his stellar run and pulled things back for Mumbai with a well-compiled half-century. The baton in the end overs was passed onto Kieron Pollard, and Nathan Coulter-Nile and the two dashers did a brilliant job. The ball was flying all over the park in end overs as MI advanced to 176/6. Meanwhile, let’s look at stat highlights of the game. Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab Have Super Over Tied in Dream11 IPL 2020, Netizens Go Berserk.

# MI opener Quinton de Kock scored his fourth half-century of the season.

# KL Rahul became the first batsman to cross 500 runs in IPL 2020.

# For the first time in IPL history, a match went to two Super Overs.

# Kieron Pollard (26) became the batsman with second-most sixes in 20th over of IPL. MS Dhoni (49) occupies the top position.

With this, Kings XI Punjab just don’t stay alive in the playoff race but also climb to the sixth spot in the team standings. They will next meet current table-toppers Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 20. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians stayed at the second position and will want to redeem themselves against Chennai Super Kings against Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 23.

