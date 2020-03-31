KL Rahul Enjoys Time With His Pet Dog Amid COVID-19 Lockdown (Watch Video)

KL Rahul With His Pet Dog (Photo Credits: Instagram)

With COVID-19 pandemic putting a pause of sporting events all around the world, many prominent athletes got a breather from their busy schedule as they are enjoying their time in quarantine. In this meantime, they have been quite active on social media, giving the fans the glimpses of their daily life activities. Recently, India’s swashbuckling wicket-keeper batsman KL Rahul also took to his official Instagram account and shared an adorable boomerang video of him playing with his pet dog. Well, a dog is known as man’s best friend and it seems like the Karnataka-born cricketer believes in this fact too. KL Rahul Energises Self 'Indoors' Amid Coronavirus Lockdown (Watch Video).

The likes of Hardik Pandya, Wriddhiman Saha and Krunal Pandya were also amused by the cute video and they expressed their love in the comment section. Even, Sunil Shetty, Bollywood actor and father of Rahul’s rumoured girlfriend Athiya Shetty, also reacted towards the video and commented: “Tooo Cute.” Well, the hard-hitting batsman is certainly giving quarantine goals to his followers as his post is winning a lot of hearts on the internet. Meanwhile, let’s look at the video.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram 🦁 A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@rahulkl) on Mar 30, 2020 at 7:49am PDT

The star batsman has enjoyed a sensational run in limited-overs cricket of late and has secured his place in the Indian side. Courtesy his stellar performances in the international arena, Rahul was awarded the captaincy of Kings XI Punjab (KXIP). However, the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been postponed amid the coronavirus lockdown and according to several reports, the gala T20 tournament is set to get called off.