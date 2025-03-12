Mumbai, March 12: Oscillatory motion is characterised by the repetitive back-and-forth movement of an object about a fixed point, as exemplified by a clock pendulum. In a competition to find the most oscillatory player in the Indian team, KL Rahul would end up as the unanimous choice. Rahul's masterful cover drives and effortless flicks off his wrists, when at his best, are simply poetry in motion. But it isn't easy being Rahul - the ups and downs in his batting positions have been challenging, similar to a pendulum's back-and-forth movement. KL Rahul Reveals Words of Wisdom He Kept Reminding Himself During India’s Chase in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final Against New Zealand (Watch Video).

Rahul's success in finishing matches for India during their 2025 Champions Trophy triumph exemplifies this. Rahul faced a new ODI challenge when he was moved to the sixth spot, the finisher's position after Axar Patel took his usual number five slot. Add to it, in the ODI series against England, there were always questions over why Rahul was preferred ahead of Rishabh Pant.

Rahul's success in that role for India in the Champions Trophy was marked by his calm, humble, and proactive adaptability—qualities that have become second nature to him. While his 136 tournament runs may seem insignificant, they don't tell the whole story of his vital role in India's lower middle order.

"He didn't complain whenever he was sent down the batting order. He used to ask me how I could be better and why should I play in that way. See, whenever he goes to bat at number six, or seven, it is hardly a few balls. He has always opened the batting, wherever he played."

"So the change of the mindset and adapting to the situation, it is all new. He has played different roles, but this role was different and he started working for it. The planning and preparation was good, so that is how he could play well. He understood his role, and if you watched the final, when the left-arm spinners were bowling, he would easily take the singles between point, cover and extra cover." 'Slowly Sinking In' KL Rahul Shares Glimpses of His Celebration After Helping India Win ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Title (See Pics).

"His planning was good, and he planned it in a way that 'Yes, I have to do that. I have to cross the line and win match for the country'. Except for that little bit of misunderstanding in running between the wickets with Axar, where he was a little hesitant, he otherwise played beautifully."

"It was like a symphony - he was playing and that grace was there in running, and hitting the ball. So, it was very natural for him, and I will tell you, that patience and calmness is God's gift for him," said Samuel Jayaraj, KL Rahul's childhood coach, to IANS from Mangaluru.

Similar to his renowned namesake from Bengaluru, who thrived in diverse roles in the ODI set-up, including wicketkeeping, Rahul has proven to be equally adaptable. "It is fantastic to see a player to go down anywhere and play. I think this name Rahul - they will fit in anywhere they play. The senior Rahul also did that for the country, and now this boy also is doing it."

"He enjoys doing it, not even one day there was no loose talk or any complaint - nothing. He said, 'Sir, I enjoy it'. We never discussed on the points like where here is going to do the batting. He would also say, 'I have to be ready. I am going to count the number of balls left and I have got a plan like this'," added Jayaraj. KL Rahul Forgets to Remove His Batting Pads Before Coming to IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final Post-Match Presentation Ceremony, Gets Teased By Teammates (Watch Video).

India's Champions Trophy win over Bangladesh, Australia, and New Zealand coming via chases were significantly aided by Rahul's adaptability and taking charge in a tricky situation. His vital scores of 41, 42 not out, and 34 not out on the slow Dubai wickets were worth its weight in gold in guiding India to success under pressure. Rahul's success in those three chases, according to Jayaraj, stemmed from his smart strategic preparation.

"If you are playing against a left-arm spinner, you practice for facing that in a game. If you are playing against a leg-spinner, you prepare to play for that. These are all things that everybody does. In present day cricket, there is no wasting time. Every second is very, very important when you practice."

"See, he has matured, and for me, he is very intelligent too. He is always a very thoughtful cricketer. So, it became easy for him, and he had that willingness in him to perform, win and finish matches. Plus, a very important thing was in his mind - on how he could play better."

"Comparatively, I think Virat, Shubman Gill, and Rohit played very well, but they were playing in different matches. When it comes to Rahul, he didn't bat against Pakistan, and in the rest of the matches, he got runs for us. Against Australia also, he had that patience of playing long and waiting for the loose ball. We all say we work very hard and all, but I think he has worked smarter and harder this time," he elaborated. KL Rahul Tears Out Horrific Ahmedabad Chapter, Turns Over New Leaf With Relief, Redemption in Dubai.

Rahul's cricketing career summary wouldn't be complete without mentioning India's loss to Australia in the 2023 ODI World Cup final in Ahmedabad. Rahul scored a 66 in the final, the slowest half-century for India in the tournament, and faced significant social media criticism as a result.

He later recounted in a YouTube chat with Ravichandran Ashwin about his uncertainty on the timing of taking down Mitchell Starc. But winning the Champions Trophy on March 9 could now comfort Rahul, a perspective Jayaraj supports.

"When we lost to Australia in the World Cup final, I think he took all the blame saying I should not have got out, that was a wrong timing, and I played a bad shot. That's how an awakening call comes, and you get better from there. You start thinking, why it happened? How can I overcome it? So, all these thoughts were there.

"But he's now got a trophy for the country, and it's a very proud moment. When you lose a wicket in your match, then you start thinking, yes, I have to be a better player, my batting has to improve and I have to play more balls, as well as take the soft-handed singles, which he did in the final. It's more about how well he built his innings, and even against Australia, he didn't panic as there was so much of calmness," he added.

Jayaraj also praised captain Rohit Sharma and the team management for supporting Rahul's success in a new position. "The planning of the coaches was beautiful - they set the things correctly. If you ask me, I will give all my hats off to the coaches who have planned that.

"They wanted somebody to hold the innings there, and they believed in KL. They didn't change when they could have sent KL up and would have asked Axar to come there. They didn't do that as they believed in their set plan to go with that batting order.

"There was a lot of talking and understanding between the senior players and coaches. It gives you a lot of confidence as the team, captain, coach, management and selectors believe yes he will do it, and it was on purpose. I feel very proud now because he is doing lower middle order now," he said.

Although the cricketing world is currently captivated by Rahul's adaptable and cool-headed batting style in the Champions Trophy triumph, Jayaraj observed the tournament showcased the real Rahul - evoking memories of the time he saw him as a calm, disciplined, and obedient boy who was enthusiastic about batting.

"Everybody told me that against Australia, he played a fantastic game and I said, yes. I had gone out with my family for lunch on Sunday afternoon when somebody came and said, 'Rahul has to play'. I said, 'he has to perform'. I mean, it is his job, and if you start enjoying your job, and if you are happy there, you will perform."

"Whenever he batted in this Champions Trophy, I saw the real Rahul - when he was in his younger days - that focus, and batting grace. I have seen a lot of matches of his younger days, and really enjoyed seeing it. Even against Australia, he played very well. It was more of a mature innings in the final."

"For me, he is always blessed, a good cricketer, and a good human being who enjoys his cricket. His humbleness and calmness are two of his great things, and I keep on telling him that. I could make out from his face that he enjoyed playing to his role, and that he was very, very happy in that phase, right from planning to preparation. He deserves all of this for the hard work and 10 years of good cricket he has played at the highest level," he signed off.

