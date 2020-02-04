KL Rahul’s Absence From India’s Test Squad Against New Zealand Irks Cricket Fans, See Reactions

KL Rahul (Photo Credits: Twitter)

BCCI have announced India’s 15-men squad for the two-match Test series against New Zealand and the absence of KL Rahul has left the fans baffled. The right-handed batsman has been in the form of his life and his recent performances are nothing but phenomenal. Also, Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the whole New Zealand Tour due to a calf injury. So, it seemed like Rahul’s return to the Test squad is set on the cards. However, the selection committee went with Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill, who are also making a comeback in the team. India Test Squad For New Zealand 2020 Series: Shubman Gill and Navdeep Saini Named in The Side For Two-Match Series.

In the recently concluded five-match T20I series, Rahul scored 224 runs which comprise of two half-centuries as well. He played a crucial role in India’s 5-0 triumph and was awarded Man of the Series. Moreover, he never seemed to be in any sort of discomfort against the Kiwi pacers and thus, his inclusion in the Test side might also have been justified. Rahul has been out of the Test side since August last year and was replaced by Rohit Sharma. Nevertheless, he put up some sensational performances in white-ball cricket and was expected to get a break in the longest format of the game again. Meanwhile, let’s look at how Twitter reacted on Rahul’s omission from the Test squad.

With Rohit missing out and Rahul not being included, Mayank Agarwal is most likely to open the innings alongside Prithvi Shaw. Other than them, Navdeep Saini has been drafted in the side alongside while Ishant Sharma has been named in the squad but his participation in the series depends upon his fitness. The first of the two-match Test series will get underway on February 21 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.