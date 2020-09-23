The social media admin of Rajasthan Royals is keeping no stone unturned to keep their social media page kicking This time, they dragged the Kolkata Knight Riders in their banter. So Piyush Chawla and Robin Uthappa were locking horns with each other during RR vs CSK in the IPL 2020. Now both these players were a regular feature in KKR, but the Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla owned franchise had let them go from their team. Spinner Chawla plays now plays for Chennai Super Kings, Uthappa plays for the Rajasthan Royals. KKR vs MI IPL 2020 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Lineup To Pick Your Fantasy XI.

The two came across each other during RR vs CSK and this is when Rajasthan Royals dragged KKR. RR took to social media and wrote, "@robbieuthappa vs Piyush Chawla. @KKRiders, you watching?" The Jaipur based franchise also used a winking face as an emoji to signify the friendly banter. KKR took the tweet very sportingly and had a hilarious response to it. Check out their banter below:

Rajasthan Royals played their first game against the Chennai Super Kings last night at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The Royals ended up having the last laugh as they won the game by 16 runs. After winning their first game against the Mumbai Indians, CSK lost their second match against RR. Whereas KKR is yet to play their first game IPL 2020. Dinesh Karthik and men are all set to lock horn with Mumbai Indians tonight at the Sheikh Al Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

