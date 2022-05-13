Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad face off against each other in match 61 of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2022. The clash will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Stadium in Pune on May 14, 2022 (Saturday) as both teams aim for maximum points. So ahead of the IPL 202 encounter, we bring you KKR vs SRH head to head, likely playing XIs and other things you need to know. PL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

Both the teams have hopes of making it into the playoffs and need to win to stay in the race. Kolkata Knight Riders have started to produce the right results in recent weeks with two wins in three matches and will be hoping to continue that. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad have lost four on the bounce and need to end that losing run.

KKR vs SRH Head-to-Head Record

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders have faced each other for a total of 22 times so far. Knight Riders lead the head-to-head record with impressive 14 wins as compared to Sunrisers’ eight.

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2022 Match 61 Key Players

Kane Williamson will continue to be one of SRH’s most important player and apart from him, the team will be banking on T Natarajan with the ball. For Kolkata Knight Riders, Shreyas Iyer and Andre Russell will hold the key.

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2022 Match 61 Mini Battles

Expect a fierce battle early on between Umesh Yadav and Kane Williamson in the SRH vs KKR clash. Apart from it, Umran Malik vs Shreyas Iyer will be a key battle as well.

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2022 Match 61 Venue and Match Timing

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (KKR vs SRH) match in IPL 2022 will be played at the MAC Stadium in Pune on May 14, 2022 (Saturday). The game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 07:00 pm.

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2022 Match 61 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match live on Star Sports channels. The KKR vs SRH match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/Gold HD Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television. Fans looking for how to watch the KKR vs SRH live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2022 Match 61 Likely Playing XIs

SRH Predicted Playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar/ Jagadeesa Suchit, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen/Farooqi Fazalhaq, Umran Malik, Kartik Tyagi.

KKR Predicted Playing 11: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy.

