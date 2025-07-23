India Women produced an all-around performance in the third and final ODI of the three-match series against England Women to win the IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd ODI 2025 by 13 runs, and clinch the series 2-1. Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur led from the front, scoring 102. At the same time, the likes of Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, and Jemimah Rodrigues made notable contributions, with 45,45, and 50, respectively, helping visitors put up a mammoth 319-run target. In reply, Emma Lamb and captain Nat Sciver-Brunt managed to keep England in the hunt, with 68 and 98, but failed as Kranti Gaud rattled the hosts' batting line-up with a six-fer. This is only the fifth time that the Indian women's team has won both an ODI and T20I series on an away tour. Harmanpreet Kaur Scores Second-Fastest ODI Century By an Indian In Women's ODIs, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd ODI 2025.

India Clinch Series 2-1

