Chennai Super Kings have bought Karnataka all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham for a whopping INR 9.25 crore during the VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 players’ auction. Gowtham is a handy all-rounder in the T20 format who has proved his mettle in IPL. While the off-spinner can keep the scoring rate down with his accurate bowling, he can score quick runs in the end overs. Although he didn’t get many chances playing for Kings XI Punjab previous season, the 32-year-old is expected to unleash his best under CSK captain MS Dhoni’s guidance. He’ll be accompanied by fellow all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Dwayne Bravo and Sam Curran. Krishnappa Gowtham Bought By Chennai Super Kings for a Record Rs 9.25 Crore at IPL 2021 Players Auction.

Gowtham made his IPL debut in the 2018 season, where he represented Rajasthan Royals. As the Jaipur-based franchise bought him for INR 6.2 crore, expectations were high from him, and the all-rounder didn’t fail to deliver. He bowled some handy overs in the middle while he also played a couple of match-winning knocks. Gowtham, however, couldn’t do much in the next season and subsequently, got released from RR. Kings XI Punjab (Punjab Kings) bagged his services in IPL 2020 auction, but the all-rounder played in just two games. Meanwhile, let’s look at some quick facts about Krishnappa Gowtham.

Krishnappa Gowtham Quick Facts:

# Krishnappa Gowtham was born on October 20, 1988, in Bangalore, Karnataka.

# Gowtham played his first Ranji Trophy game for Karnataka against Bengal back in November 2012.

# During the 2016-17 Ranji season, Gowtham picked two consecutive five-wicket hauls against Delhi and Assam, respectively.

# In 2017, Gowtham was bought for INR 2 crore by Mumbai Indians but didn’t feature in any match.

# Rajasthan Royals bagged his services in IPL 2018 auction for INR 6.2 crore.

# Gowtham smashed 134 runs and took eight wickets during a T20 game in Karnataka Premier League 2019.

# Chennai Super Kings bought him for a whooping INR 9.25 crore in IPL 2021 auction.

