Krunal Pandya and Swapnil Singh Feud Sorted! RCB Cricketers Spotted Celebrating Former's Birthday Together By Cutting Cake; Here's Why The Two Baroda Stars Had A Fall-Out

IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted a video where the team's new star all-rounder Krunal Pandya was seen celebrating his 34th birthday. The video posted by RCB might just be a hint that a long-time feud between Krunal Pandya and the team's left-arm orthodox bowler Swapnil Singh is likely to be finally settled now. The two suspected rivals were surprisingly picked together in the IPL 2025 mega auctions by the Royal Challengers. While Krunal Pandya was picked for a staggering 5.75 crores INR, Swapnil Singh was secured with the use of an RTM card for a fee of 50 lakhs INR. Krunal Pandya Wins Man of the Match Award in KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 Match.

Krunal Pandya's Birthday Celebration:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@royalchallengers.bengaluru)

Krunal Pandya who was celebrating his birthday, after winning the Player of the Match award for his superb all-round performance in the KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 game, which RCB won by seven wickets, with 22 balls remaining was seen cutting his birthday cake in presence of his family and the RCB squad ahead of the CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 match in Chennai. In the video posted by RCB of the player's birthday celebration, Krunal Pandya was seen being fed his cut cake by Swapnil Singh, hinting at a possible end of the long feud the two held.

What Was the Feud Between RCB Players Krunal Pandya and Swapnil Singh All About?

Swapnil Singh had previously alleged that the captain of the Baroda cricket team he once represented, had told him he wouldn't be selected for the team, during the time when as per Swapnil, he was among the top all-rounders of the nation. The captain Swapnil Singh talked about in the video, which went viral, posted by RCB was none other than Krunal Pandya. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by Seven Wickets in IPL 2025: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Krunal Pandya Power RCB to Dominant Victory Over Defending Champions.

Swapnil Singh's Viral Video:

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘄𝗮𝗽𝗻𝗶𝗹 𝗦𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗵 𝗦𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘆 is special for a number of reasons! Keep those tissues handy. If you’re not his fan already, you’ll end up becoming one.🥹❤ Watch Swapnil’s emotional and inspiring journey on @bigbasket_com presents RCB Bold Diaries!#PlayBold pic.twitter.com/8wlNNjsfxo — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) May 20, 2024

In the video, Swapnil had said, “I was the highest run scorer for Baroda and also took so many wickets. In 2019, I was the No. 2 or No. 3 all-rounder all over India in white-ball cricket. Then in 2020, Covid hit, and there was a Baroda selection after that. I was playing continuously and thought I was sure-selection. I met my captain, who clearly told me there was no place for me in the team. So, I told him directly that I was in the top two all-rounders in India, so how’s this possible? He said my position was given to a young player, and I accepted it.”

