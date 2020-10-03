Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will square off against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 match no 18. The game will be held on October 4, 2020, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both sides have lost their previous games in IPL season 13 and struggling to find victory. KL Rahul led Kings XI Punjab lost to Mumbai Indians (MI) in their last match, while MS Dhoni's CSK got defeated by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for KXIP vs CSK IPL 2020 Dream11 team prediction along with tips to pick the best fantasy playing XI. CSK vs SRH Stat Highlights IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Becomes Most Capped Player, Priyam Garg Scores Maiden Fifty as Sunrisers Hyderabad Defeat Chennai Super Kings by 7 Runs.

Mumbai Indians posted a total of 191/4 against Kings XI Punjab, in reply KXIP managed to score only 143/8 in 20 overs thereby losing the match by 48 runs. Chennai Super Kings failed to chase down the target of 165 runs in 20 overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad as they fell short by 7 runs. Both Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab are at the bottom two positions in the point table, witch CSK on 8th while KXIP at 7th position. Netizens Slam MS Dhoni With Funny Memes as CSK Loses Third Game in IPL 2020, Sunrisers Hyderabad Defeats Yellow Army by 7 Runs.

Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers - Without a doubt, you should go with two wicket-keepers for your Dream11 IPL 2020 team for KXIP vs CSK and they should be KL Rahul (KXIP) and MS Dhoni (CSK).

Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - The three batsmen for your KXIP vs CSK fantasy team should be Mayank Agarwal (KXIP), Faf du Plessis (CSK) and Ambati Rayadu (CSK).

Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - It would be wise to go with two all-rounders for your KXIP vs CSK Dream11 team and they should be Sam Curran (CSK) and Ravindra Jadeja (CSK).

Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - The remaining four slots of bowlers should be filled by Ravi Bishnoi (KXIP), Sheldon Cottrell (KXIP), Mohammed Shami (KXIP) and Deepak Chahar (CSK).

Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, Dream11 Team Prediction: Mayank Agarwal (KXIP), Faf du Plessis (CSK), Ambati Rayadu (CSK), KL Rahul (KXIP), MS Dhoni (CSK), Sam Curran (CSK), Ravindra Jadeja (CSK), Ravi Bishnoi (KXIP), Sheldon Cottrell (KXIP), Mohammed Shami (KXIP), Deepak Chahar (CSK)

KL Rahul can be captain for your Dream11 team for KXIP vs CSK IPL 2020 match. While MS Dhoni can be elected as vice-captain.

