KXIP vs MI Live Streaming Online: Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians will want to get back to the winning ways as they take on each other in the 13th game of the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The meeting will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 1. Both the sides last their previous game from the jaws of defeat and will be determined to cross the line this time. Rohit Sharma’s were defeated in a super over by Royal Challengers Bangalore while Punjab lost their clash against Rajasthan after dominating the major part of the game. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, telecast and other necessary details of KXIP vs MI match. KXIP vs MI, IPL 2020 13th Match Preview: Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab Will Aim to Recover After Losses.

Openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have been the standout performers with the bat for Punjab and will be eyeing to make a mark again. Keeping the last game aside, Sheldon Cottrell and Mohammed Shami have done with the ball but delivering in the batting-friendly Dubai will take some beating. On the other hand, Ishan Kishan and skipper Rohit Sharma have played substantial knocks for Mumbai Indians while Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya have given MI good finishes. With Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah, Mumbai also boast off one of the strongest bowling line-ups in IPL 2020. Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians, Abu Dhabi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

KXIP vs MI Live Telecast of IPL 2020 Match 13 on Star Sports TV Channels

Star Sports holds the official broadcasting rights of IPL 2020, and apparently, it will telecast all the matches live. KXIP vs MI match will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select and on its HD substitutes with English commentary. Fans of Hindi commentary can tune into Star Sports 1 Hindi or Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. Matches of IPL 2020 will be available in some regional languages as well. Hence, you can tune into Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bengali to catch the live action of KXIP vs MI match.

KXIP vs MI Live Streaming Online of IPL 2020 Match 13 on Disney+Hotstar

As Star TV Network has the telecast rights of IPL 2020, the online streaming of the T20 league will be available on its OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. Users will have to pay subscription fees to get access to IPL 2020 live matches. However, Jio and Airtel users get Disney+Hotstar subscription with select plans.

With both sides being in similar sort of form, predicting the favourites will not be an easy job. However, one might place their bets of Mumbai Indians owing to their previous records. In 24 meetings between the two teams, MI have clinched 13 wins while the remaining 11 games went in Punjab’s favour.

