Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will lock horns with Mumbai Indians (MI) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 match no 13. The game will be held at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 1, 2020. Mumbai Indians led by Rohit Sharma lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the previous game, in which the result was decided in the super-over. While Kings XI Punjab after posting a massive target of 224 runs failed to defend their total against Rajasthan Royals in their last game of IPL 2020. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for KXIP vs MI weather and pitch report at Sheikh Zayed Stadium along with rain forecast at Abu Dhabi. KXIP vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 13.

Mumbai Indians fought their heart out while chasing the target of 202 runs against RCB in which we saw Kieron Pollard hit the boundary on the last ball to make the score level. Ishan Kishan made 99 runs from 58 balls in that game while Kieron Pollard made unbeaten 60 runs from 24 balls. Kings XI Punjab batsman Mayank Agarwal scored a century in the previous game. KXIP was very much in the game to defend 224 runs target until Rahul Tewatia hit five sixes during Sheldon Cottrel's 18th over. IPL 2020 Point Table Updated.

Abu Dhabi Weather Report

Abu Dhabi Weather Report (Photo Credits: Accuweather.com)

The weather at Abu Dhabi will be around 35 degree Celsius as per accuweather.com when KXIP vs MI, IPL 2020 match begins at 6 pm as per local time. The wind will blow at the speed of around 20 km/ h in the evening. The humidity will reach to around 65 per cent as the day progresses.

Pitch Report

Unlike the track at Dubai and Sharjah, Sheikh Zayed Stadium pitch is not known for the high scoring game. The track gets slow as the day progresses. In the last game played at Abu Dhabi between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, we saw Rashid Khan bowled a brilliant spell of 14/3. We can expect spinners to play a handy role in that game.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 30, 2020 02:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).