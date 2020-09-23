Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 match 6. The game will be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on September 24, 2020. KXIP lost their previous match against Delhi Capitals (DC) which went till the super-over. On the other hand, RCB registered a comfortable win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous encounter. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for KXIP vs RCB Dream11 team prediction in IPL 2020. We will also help you with tips to pick the best fantasy playing XI for KXIP vs RCB, IPL 2020 match 6. KL Rahul Caught Abusing During DC vs KXIP IPL 2020 Match; RCB’s MR Nags Danish Sait Trolls the Kings XI Punjab Captain for His Langauge (See Post)

Virat Kohli led RCB defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by defending the target of 164 runs as they bowled out SRH at 153 runs in 19.4 overs. AB de Villiers played a fine knock of 51 runs from 30 balls in that game, while Devdutt Padikal impressed us with his knock of 56 runs from 42 balls. Kings XI Punjab had the match fully in their claws when they needed 1 run from 2 deliveries with Mayank Agarwal on strike who made 89 runs from 60 balls. However, Marcus Stoinis dismissed him on the second last ball followed by Chris Jordan. In the super-over, we saw Kagiso Rabada bowled out KXIP for just two runs by dismissing KL Rahul and Nicholas Pooran. DC chased down the target of three runs with ease in the super-over. Marcus Stoinis also played a fine knock of 53 runs from 21 balls which helped Delhi post a target of 158 runs against KXIP. Devdutt Padikkal Joins Players Like Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers & Others After his Half-Century on Debut During RCB vs SRH IPL 2020 Match.

Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper - The wicket-keeper for your Dream11 team should be KL Rahul from Kings XI Punjab.

Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - Considering the previous match performances, the four batsmen for your Dream11 team should be Virat Kohli (RCB), AB de Villiers (RCB), Devdutt Padikal (RCB) and Mayank Agarwal (KXIP).

Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - The two all-rounders for your Dream11 fantasy team for KXIP vs RCB should be Glenn Maxwell (KXIP) and Krishnappa Gowtham (KXIP).

Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - The remaining four slots of bowlers should be filled by Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB), Mohammed Shami (KXIP), Dale Steyn (RCB) and Ravi Bishnoi (KXIP).

Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: KL Rahul (KXIP), Virat Kohli (RCB), AB de Villiers (RCB), Devdutt Padikal (RCB), Mayank Agarwal (KXIP), Glenn Maxwell (KXIP), Krishnappa Gowtham (KXIP), Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB), Mohammed Shami (KXIP), Dale Steyn (RCB), Ravi Bishnoi (KXIP)

KL Rahul can be made the captain for your Dream11 team as he as an opener who score good runs and also take catches behind stumps. While vice-captain for KXIP vs RCB, IPL 2020 can be AB de Villiers.

