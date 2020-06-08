La Liga India Chief Hopeful for Cricket’s Restart, Says ‘Wish to See It From My Apartment in Delhi’

La Liga Logo (Photo Credits : Getty Images)

Kolkata, June 8: Indian fans of the Spanish LaLiga are eagerly waiting to see the likes of Lionel Messi in action when the league resumes on June 11, but Jose Antonio Cachaza, LaLiga India, Managing Director, on Monday said he is also hoping cricket returns in the country soon. The COVID-19 pandemic had brought the world to a standstill with almost no sporting action taking place across the globe after March. Confident BCCI Will Make IPL 2020 Happen; Preparing for September-November Window, Says Rajasthan Royals COO Jake Lush McCrum.

LaLiga has confirmed dates for the first two rounds of fixtures after the restart following a break of more than two months due to the health crisis. The season will return to action on June 11 with a local derby between Sevilla and Real Betis and there will be fixtures for the following seven days, with Barcelona hosting Leganes on June 16 and Real Madrid playing at home to Valencia on June 18. Barcelona Coach Quique Setien Says Team Needs More Time Ahead of Restart of La Liga Season Next Week.

There will be 11 matchdays with 110 games remaining. All games will be played over a period of six weeks from June 11 till July 19 with matches coming thick and fast.

"I hope India also starts getting back to normal soon," Cachaza told reporters during a media videoconference arranged by LaLiga.

"India will only get back to normal once cricket resumes and I wish to see cricket back in India soon. I wish to see it from my apartment in Delhi," he added.

Talking about LaLiga in India he said: "We have 4 million fans in India...also many in the subcontinent."

Cricket in India is currently on hold since March with the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) being postponed. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is looking at an October-November window to host the cash-rich league provided the T20 World Cup does not take place in Australia during that time.

England, meanwhile, is set to host the West Indies for a three-Test series next month behind closed doors, which will mark the beginning of cricket worldwide since the pandemic forced all action to stop.