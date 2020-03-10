Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, Dream11 Team Prediction in Pakistan Super League 2020: Tips to Pick Best Team for LAH vs PES Clash in PSL Season 5

Lahore Qalandars (Photo Credits: Twitter/Lahore Qalandars)

Lahore Qalandars (LAH) will hope to continue their resurgence in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2019-20 when they host a second-placed Peshawar Zalmi (PES) in match 24 of the PSL at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Both the teams are currently on a two-match winning run and will hope to extend it further with a win on March 10, 2020 (Tuesday). Both teams are on a similar run but Peshawar Zalmi have won four times in seven games and find themselves second in the points table while Lahore Qalandars are struggling in the second-last position. Meanwhile, fans of Dream11 of fantasy game can find all tips and team suggestions to pick the best team for the LAH vs PES match in season 5 of the PSL. PSL 2020: Darren Sammy Named Head Coach of Peshawar Zalmi for Next Two Seasons, Wahab Riaz to Take Over As Captain.

Peshawar Zalmi prevailed in a rain-affected match and won by 16 runs when both these teams met earlier in PSL 2019-20. Asked to bat first, Peshawar Zalmi posted 132/7 in 12 overs with Tom Banton and Haider Ali scoring 34 each in 15 and 12 deliveries respectively before the bowlers riding on a four-wicket haul from Lewis Gregory restricted the Qalandars to 116/6 and came out victorious. That was Sohail Akhtar-led side’s third match and since then they have won three in four games while Peshawar Zalmi have won only two in their last four matches.

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – Kamran Akmal (PES) and Ben Dunk (LAH) should be picked as the wicket-keepers for this fantasy team.

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Lahore Qalandars skipper Sohail Akhtar (LAH) is a must pick for the specialist batsmen’s role. Haider Ali (PES) and Liam Livingstone (PES) would be the other two batsmen.

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Samit Patel (LAH) has by far been the best all-rounder in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and should be the first pick for the all-rounder’s role. Mohammad Hafeez (LAH) has also been in fine form for the Peshawar Zalmi while Shoaib Malik (PES) can be another fine addition.

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – It will be a pack of Pakistan’s pace-bowling trio. Young sensation Shaheen Afridi (LAH) should be the first pick for the bowler’s role, while Peshawar Zalmi captain Wahab Riaz (PES) and Hasan Ali (PES) would be the other two quicks in this team.

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Liam Livingstone (PES), Kamran Akmal (PES), Haider Ali (PES), Mohammad Hafeez (LAH), Ben Dunk (LAH), Shoaib Malik (PES), Sohail Akhtar (LAH), Samit Patel (LAH), Wahab Riaz (PES), Hasan Ali (PES) and Shaheen Afridi (LAH).

Lahore Qalandars’ Ben Dunk (LAH) should be made the captain and he has been in terrific form of late and is also the third-highest run aggregator in this season of the PSL, while Peshawar Zalmi captain Wahab Riaz (PES) can be appointed as the vice-captain. Lahore Qalandars’ Samit Patel (LAH) is also another good player for being appointed the skipper.