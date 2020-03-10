Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2020 Live Streaming Online on Cricketgateway: Get Free Telecast Details of LAH vs PES on DSport, Gazi TV with T20 Match Time in India

Ben Dunk of Lahore Qalandars Celebrates After Leading His Side to Victory (Photo Credits: Twitter/@LahoreQalandars)

Lahore Qalandars (LAH) will hope to extend their two-match winning run when they face the second-placed Peshawar Zalmi (PES) in match 24 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2019-20. Lahore Qalandars are placed second from bottom in the PSL 2019-20 points table but have won both of their previous matches and have found some momentum going into their second meeting against the Wahab Riaz-led side in PSL season 5. Peshawar Zalmi have also won both of their previous matches and will eye a victory that can help them go equal on points with the top-placed Multan Sultans. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast and online live streaming of LAH vs PES PSL 2019-20 encounter, please scroll down for all information.

Wahab Riaz took over the captaincy for Peshawar Zalmi after Darren Sammy was sacked from captaincy and appointed as the head coach of the side following the team’s 16-run win over Lahore Qalandars. Kamran Akmal was initially appointed as the captain but later the leadership was handed over to Riaz and he has guided the team to two wins in three games. When both these met last in PSL season 5, Peshawar Zalmi defeated Lahore Qalandars by 16 runs in a rain-affected game last month. Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, Dream11 Team Prediction in Pakistan Super League 2020.

When to Watch Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2020 (Know Date & Time Details)

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi match in PSL 2019-20 will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The LAH vs PES game in Pakistan Super League (PSL) will take place on March 10, 2020 (Tuesday) and is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2020 in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

The PSL 2019-20 encounter between Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi will be live telecast on DSport channels. DSport is the official broadcaster of Pakistan Super League in India and has been live telecasting the LAH vs PES match. In Bangladesh, fans can catch the live action of Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi on GAZI TV.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2020 Match?

The Lahore Qalandars vs Peshwar Zalmi match of PSL 2019-20 will be live-streamed on cricketgateway.com. But fans and users have to pay a nominal fee of Rs 100 to avail a full season subscription of the Pakistan Super League. The subscription will not give the rights to watch the match live but also get premium highlights of every PSL match on this online platform. Fans of the PSL can live stream the tournament matches on rabbitholebd.com as well as on its YouTube channel.

Multan Sultans currently lead the PSL 2019-20 points table with 11 points from seven games and five victories. Peshawar Zalmi are ranked second and are two points behind but have played an extra game. Lahore Qalandars, on the other, are placed at the second last position with only six points from seven matches.